Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Atlanta, Texas
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- MED
3. GOOD DAY FARM - Monticello22 dealsPickup140.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED
9. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
11. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup147.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MED
13. GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock13 dealsPickup151.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
17. GOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren27 dealsPickup162.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
20. Emerald OrganicsPickup180.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MED
23. Happy Bud1 dealPickup184.9 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
30. The Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins206.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
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