Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Atlanta, Texas
Results 1-30 of 216
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1. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup147.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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10. Ignite DispensaryPickup238.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
15. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup240.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
18. High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup242.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
20. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup243.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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