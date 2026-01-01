Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Atlanta, Texas
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- MED
2. GOOD DAY FARM - Monticello22 dealsPickup140.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED
12. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
15. GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock13 dealsPickup151.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren27 dealsPickup162.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
26. Nova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup179.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
30. Happy Bud1 dealPickup184.9 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
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