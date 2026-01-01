Dispensaries with student discounts in Atlanta, Texas
Results 1-30 of 178
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- MED
2. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
6. Happy Bud1 dealPickup184.9 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
7. Mango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins230.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED
13. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins258.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & REC
19. CODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)31 dealsPickup280.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)35 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
21. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)40 dealsPickup in under 30 mins284.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
25. GOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup in under 30 mins302.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
29. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)41 dealsPickup317.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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