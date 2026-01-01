Dispensaries with parking on-site in Atlanta, Texas
Results 1-30 of 757
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- MED
7. GOOD DAY FARM - Monticello22 dealsPickup140.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED
16. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
18. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup147.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MED
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock13 dealsPickup151.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
25. GOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren27 dealsPickup162.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
30. Emerald OrganicsPickup180.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
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