Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Austin, Texas
Results 1-30 of 185
Sponsored Dispensaries
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup42.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
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8. TerpHaus9.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
20. High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup143.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
22. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup145.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
23. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup145.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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