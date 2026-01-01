Dispensaries with senior discounts in Austin, Texas
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9. Natural HeightsPickup67.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
11. The Plug Dispensary Houston140.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
12. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup145.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
13. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup145.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
16. Emerald OrganicsPickup186.3 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MED
20. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins268.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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