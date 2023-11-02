Pickup in under 30 mins

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Austin, TX? No, recreational weed is not legal in Austin, TX.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Austin, TX? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Austin, TX.

Does Austin, TX accept out-of-state medical cards? Austin, TX does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Austin, TX? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Austin, TX.