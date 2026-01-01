Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Bartlett, Texas
Results 1-30 of 33
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4. Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup140.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
5. Emerald OrganicsPickup148.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MED
8. Emerald Alley OKC1 dealPickup323.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MED
10. Elite Cannabis Farms229.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
13. Kind Origin Cannabis Dispensary279.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
this place is absolutely gorgeous on the inside as well as the outside.the gentleman that helped me today was an absolute blast to talk with.he was kind and patient with me as it was my first time in there buying something for myself like ever.i told the gentleman what I was looking for right down to the last detail and he came through for me.and even gave me some good recommendations on what to get and or try.which by the way I am so glad I did because it's all amazing.i will definitely send friends family and even co workers their way for business any time.i definitely give this place if I could a 100 star rating in my honest opinion.read full review
- MED
23. Homestead Harvest - Stillwater368.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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