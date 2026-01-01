Latinx-owned dispensaries in Bartlett, Texas
Results 1-30 of 36
All Dispensary results
5. TerpHaus50.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
7. Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup140.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
11. Best BudsPickup418.0 mi away
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- MED
12. Doozy DispensaryPickup318.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
28. Wonderland Cannabis360.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Wonderland Canna is my new go-to spot for bud here in Hobbs, NM! The owner Alicia has a great selection of high quality flower and concentrates with the best prices in town, and her shop is really classy and way cool! If you’re out and about and haven’t stopped by, she’s right there on Bender next to Higginbotham so drop in and say hi, and tell her that Mr. FReeZE sent you!!!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
29. Bryan's Green Care - Hobbs360.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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