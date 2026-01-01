Woman-owned dispensaries in Bartlett, Texas
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10. Happy Hemp Co.32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Wow, they have an excellent selection of flower. Even their lower tier ranks better quality than most. Man their exotics are something special. Literally the best I’ve ever seen. Staff are cool. Been in a few times now. Got to check out their Trop Cherry and Apple Kush! They have some fire edibles too.read full review
13. Natural HeightsPickup108.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
17. Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup140.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
19. Emerald OrganicsPickup148.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
20. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup149.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MED
27. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup257.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
30. Emerald Alley OKC1 dealPickup323.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
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