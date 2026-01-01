Drive-thru dispensaries in Bellaire, Texas
Results 1-30 of 87
All Dispensary results
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup5.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup230.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MEDMagnolia City ApothecaryPickup in under 30 mins302.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup357.3 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins494.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- Dark Matter - HobbsPickup in under 30 mins499.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.