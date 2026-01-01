Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Big Sandy, Texas
Results 1-30 of 586
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- Weeziez - Davis St.101.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City ApothecaryPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup149.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDArbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup171.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup176.5 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup196.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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