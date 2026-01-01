Dispensaries with senior discounts in Big Sandy, Texas
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All Dispensary results
- MEDMagnolia City ApothecaryPickup in under 30 mins124.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup127.9 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup193.2 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup196.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston199.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup203.4 mi awayOpen until 8am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello18 dealsPickup204.6 mi awayOpen until 8am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock9 dealsPickup215.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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