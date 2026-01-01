Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Big Spring, Texas
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- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins351.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren14 dealsPickup464.4 mi awayOpen until 8am CT
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical310.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary312.5 mi awayOpen until 2am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer324.4 mi awayClosed until 4pm CT
- RECWeedSnacks Dispensary358.1 mi awayClosed until 6am MT
- MEDThe Bud Buffet408.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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