Dispensaries with student discounts in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.262.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins331.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup386.0 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins459.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins464.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup443.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup453.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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