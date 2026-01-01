Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Bridge City, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup94.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston100.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Cannabis Company4 dealsPickup227.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- Prezi Exotics1 deal233.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
First time shopping with Prezi & it was a great first impression. Like a lot of other reviewers have mentioned, their quality in flower is really good. It’s smooth, has a good nose & terps. They go above others in terms of service and have some of the better prices in town as well. I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup244.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.258.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)1 dealPickup269.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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