Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bridge City, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup94.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup98.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston100.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Cannabis Company4 dealsPickup227.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup228.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
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