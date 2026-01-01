Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Brookeland, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello19 dealsPickup213.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock12 dealsPickup265.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren19 dealsPickup298.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup417.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville1 dealPickup in under 30 mins459.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary496.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MEDThe Bud Buffet203.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary357.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer358.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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