Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Brownfield, Texas
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- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park27 deals268.8 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U14 dealsPickup304.1 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup311.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup469.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSmokal Smoke LLC - SocorroPickup in under 30 mins272.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
We love this place! Everyone is really nice. We’ve never had a problem here. The atmosphere is relaxed and the team is very helpful, especially the manager. They are able to laugh and joke with us which I find refreshing and relaxing. They also have the best selection in town. They always wear gloves when measuring out the cannabis and use safety precautions. Products are good, we haven’t been let down like at the other dispensaries. This dispensary is the best in town.read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup313.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup310.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport36 dealsPickup476.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins481.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
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