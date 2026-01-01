Dispensaries with military discounts in Brownfield, Texas
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- MED & RECPecos Valley Production - Hobbs - Navajo Dr58.7 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
- MED & RECWonderland Cannabis58.7 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Wonderland Canna is my new go-to spot for bud here in Hobbs, NM! The owner Alicia has a great selection of high quality flower and concentrates with the best prices in town, and her shop is really classy and way cool! If you’re out and about and haven’t stopped by, she’s right there on Bender next to Higginbotham so drop in and say hi, and tell her that Mr. FReeZE sent you!!!!!!read full review
- MED & RECBest Life Productions2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.Pickup94.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECBest BudsPickup99.4 mi away
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup100.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins267.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park27 deals268.8 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECBetty NugzDeliveryPickup272.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
I just discovered cannabis delivery and I LOVE IT! You don't have to deal with pretentious "budtenders", it's cheaper and as easy as ordering a pizza. Sell your storefronts Competition. The future is delivery! Betty Nugz (great Gen-X name btw) was efficient and quick even though I live 5 miles out of town on a crappy dirt road. Embrace the Future People!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo1 dealDeliveryPickup276.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins277.4 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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