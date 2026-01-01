Dispensaries with military discounts in Brownsville, Texas
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- American Shaman of Mission53.3 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- Natural Heights1 dealPickup255.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Casa De MotaPickup257.0 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston291.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup295.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup295.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Flor Medica12 dealsDeliveryPickup298.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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