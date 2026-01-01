Dispensaries with senior discounts in Brownsville, Texas
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
- American Shaman of Mission53.3 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- Natural Heights1 dealPickup255.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston291.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup295.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Flor Medica12 dealsDeliveryPickup298.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup486.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup290.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.