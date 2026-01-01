Pet friendly dispensaries in Brownsville, Texas
Results 1-30 of 87
All Dispensary results
- American Shaman of Mission53.3 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- HighWayDeliveryPickup255.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Every time I order or visit highway, the guys in there are awesome! Very knowledgeable about their product, what’s popular, what to recommend, etc. Delivery is always on time or earlier and discreet, not to mention all the goodies they give you with each order! By far my favorite place to visit.read full review
- Natural Heights1 dealPickup255.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Casa De MotaPickup257.0 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup295.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup295.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup297.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
- Flor Medica12 dealsDeliveryPickup298.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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