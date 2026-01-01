Dispensaries with student discounts in Buda, Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.193.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDHappy Bud4 dealsPickup330.6 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins385.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.4 dealsPickup425.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECBest Life Productions2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins428.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave1 dealPickup in under 30 mins430.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- Green Grove Productions2 dealsPickup434.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup368.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary9 dealsPickup376.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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