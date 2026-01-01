Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Burleson, Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.31.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup42.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- CBD Farmhouse39.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup158.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup181.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
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