Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Carrollton, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren19 dealsPickup224.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock15 dealsPickup285.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello19 dealsPickup297.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup354.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville1 dealPickup in under 30 mins381.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary431.2 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins438.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
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