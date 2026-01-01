Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Castroville, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren19 dealsPickup497.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDThe Bud Buffet404.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary424.1 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer433.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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