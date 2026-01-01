Dispensaries with senior discounts in Castroville, Texas
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All Dispensary results
- Natural HeightsPickup27.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston206.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup211.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup212.9 mi awayOpen until 7:30pm CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup264.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins350.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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