Dispensaries with senior discounts in Cedar Park, Texas
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- Natural HeightsPickup78.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston150.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup154.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Flor Medica9 dealsDeliveryPickup154.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup170.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins254.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins280.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
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