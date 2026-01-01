Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Cibolo, Texas
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- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup54.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
- Prezi Exotics1 deal57.9 mi awayOpen 24 hours
First time shopping with Prezi & it was a great first impression. Like a lot of other reviewers have mentioned, their quality in flower is really good. It’s smooth, has a good nose & terps. They go above others in terms of service and have some of the better prices in town as well. I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.read full review
- TerpHaus47.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston165.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup170.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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