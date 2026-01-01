Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Clarendon, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren24 dealsPickup370.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins448.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup452.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock18 dealsPickup481.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins404.8 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary191.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
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