Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Clarendon, Texas
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- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U21 dealsPickup254.6 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup364.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park47 deals392.9 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup452.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup480.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup194.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSmokal Smoke LLC - SocorroPickup in under 30 mins347.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
We love this place! Everyone is really nice. We’ve never had a problem here. The atmosphere is relaxed and the team is very helpful, especially the manager. They are able to laugh and joke with us which I find refreshing and relaxing. They also have the best selection in town. They always wear gloves when measuring out the cannabis and use safety precautions. Products are good, we haven’t been let down like at the other dispensaries. This dispensary is the best in town.read full review
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup188.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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