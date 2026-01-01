Dispensaries with senior discounts in College Station, Texas
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- The Plug Dispensary Houston80.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup80.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup81.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Natural HeightsPickup149.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup169.1 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - SulphurPickup in under 30 mins271.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello17 dealsPickup336.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
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