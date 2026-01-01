Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Conroe, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup38.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston41.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup41.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.187.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup191.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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