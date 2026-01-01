Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Coppell, Texas
Results 1-30 of 552
Sponsored Dispensaries
- Weeziez - Davis St.17.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
All Dispensary results
- CBD Farmhouse10.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDBurning Arrow Dispensary58.4 mi awayClosed until 10:30am CT
They do not include taxes in their prices. There is a $3 charge for using your debit card and it isn't on the receipt. The place looks great, smells great and the lady was awesome. I'll be back when your price includes the tax. Be sure to advertise when you do include the tax. You are the only local dispensary that doesn't include the tax.read full review
- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup68.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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