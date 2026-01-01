Dispensaries with student discounts in Corpus Christi, Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.343.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup483.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth434.3 mi away
- MEDThe Bud Buffet458.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDRob and Sons Cannabis Company - Ada484.0 mi away
Rob and Sons are the best! They have great products and the budtender, which helped me, is awesome. The quality is unsurpassed and you can't ask for better service and the freebies and discounts...wow! What more can I say? Give these guys a visit, you won't be disappointed. A quick shout to the veterans... Rob and Sons is where you should go, you will be happy that you did.read full review
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