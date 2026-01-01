Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Denison, Texas
Results 1-30 of 229
All Dispensary results
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms19.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth19.8 mi away
- CBD Farmhouse59.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup62.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.71.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.