Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Denton, Texas
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- CBD Farmhouse25.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.36.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup49.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- MEDBurning Arrow Dispensary39.9 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm CT
They do not include taxes in their prices. There is a $3 charge for using your debit card and it isn't on the receipt. The place looks great, smells great and the lady was awesome. I'll be back when your price includes the tax. Be sure to advertise when you do include the tax. You are the only local dispensary that doesn't include the tax.read full review
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