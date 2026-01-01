Dispensaries with senior discounts in Edcouch, Texas
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
- American Shaman of Mission21.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- Natural HeightsPickup223.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston280.9 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup285.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup288.9 mi awayOpen until 7:30pm CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup460.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup279.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
- CBD Farmhouse464.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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