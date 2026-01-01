Dispensaries with birthday discounts in El Paso, Texas
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- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins5.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical39.8 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MED & RECAlter Ego Dispensary - 24-Hour Drive-Thru Service Only41.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 3am MT
As a first time customer I was highly impressed with not only the product, but customer service was absolutely the best I have ever experienced at a dispensary! I had the pleasure of having Jenny as my Bud tender and she was incredible. She explained to me about their business and how it’s ran by the family. Not only is the store ran by family, the family grows majority of their product locally. They are extremely supportive of local businesses as they gave me some cards for restaurants and businesses. They also included some very cool 3D printed keychains made by the owner! This dispensary treated me so incredibly and I will always recommend friends here. This dispensary definitely deserves a visit if you are looking for incredible Bud and wonderful people. Thank you for all your kindnessread full review
- Dark Matter - HobbsPickup in under 30 mins206.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins228.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
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