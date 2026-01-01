Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in El Paso, Texas
Results 1-9 of 9
All Dispensary results
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical39.8 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins228.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- RECWeedSnacks Dispensary231.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.