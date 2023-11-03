Pickup in under 30 mins

The Dank Cannabis Co.

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in El Paso, TX? No, recreational weed is not legal in El Paso, TX.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in El Paso, TX? You cannot purchase recreational weed in El Paso, TX.

Does El Paso, TX accept out-of-state medical cards? El Paso, TX does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in El Paso, TX? No, possession of weed is still illegal in El Paso, TX.