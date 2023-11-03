Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in El Paso, Texas
Frequently asked questions
No, recreational weed is not legal in El Paso, TX.
You cannot purchase recreational weed in El Paso, TX.
El Paso, TX does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
No, possession of weed is still illegal in El Paso, TX.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in El Paso, TX. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.