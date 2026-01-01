Dispensaries with military discounts in El Paso, Texas
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- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins5.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park9.2 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- MED & RECGreen Therapy Dispensary19.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
This was our first time here to this dispensary.from the moment we walked in felt right at home was very comfortable.Told our budtender Jennifer that it was our first time here and she was very helpful and easy to relate to very knowledgeable about the products and what kind of deals were going on...would recommend HIGHlY...great experience and will be returning..Bud was very good.read full review
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical39.8 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MED & RECGreenGoNM41.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins228.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup229.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
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