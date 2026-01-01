Dispensaries with senior discounts in El Paso, Texas
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- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park9.2 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical39.8 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Goods - Las Cruces (Med/Rec)40.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
- MED & RECAlter Ego Dispensary - 24-Hour Drive-Thru Service Only41.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 3am MT
As a first time customer I was highly impressed with not only the product, but customer service was absolutely the best I have ever experienced at a dispensary! I had the pleasure of having Jenny as my Bud tender and she was incredible. She explained to me about their business and how it’s ran by the family. Not only is the store ran by family, the family grows majority of their product locally. They are extremely supportive of local businesses as they gave me some cards for restaurants and businesses. They also included some very cool 3D printed keychains made by the owner! This dispensary treated me so incredibly and I will always recommend friends here. This dispensary definitely deserves a visit if you are looking for incredible Bud and wonderful people. Thank you for all your kindnessread full review
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins228.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup229.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup231.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
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