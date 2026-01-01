Dispensaries with parking on-site in El Paso, Texas
Results 1-30 of 406
All Dispensary results
- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins5.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- MED & RECGreen Therapy Dispensary19.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
This was our first time here to this dispensary.from the moment we walked in felt right at home was very comfortable.Told our budtender Jennifer that it was our first time here and she was very helpful and easy to relate to very knowledgeable about the products and what kind of deals were going on...would recommend HIGHlY...great experience and will be returning..Bud was very good.read full review
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical39.8 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Goods - Las Cruces (Med/Rec)40.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
- MED & RECGreenGoNM41.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- Dark Matter - HobbsPickup in under 30 mins206.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm MT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.