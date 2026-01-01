Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Floresville, Texas
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- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup68.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup171.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup435.0 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup442.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX177.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- CBD Farmhouse274.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms352.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth353.0 mi away
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