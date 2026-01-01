Dispensaries with student discounts in Floresville, Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.261.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup398.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup463.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECBest Life Productions3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins463.3 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm MT
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup470.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins498.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup435.0 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup442.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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