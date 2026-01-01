Dispensaries with industry discounts in Fort Stockton, Texas
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- MED & RECBest Life Productions3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins229.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm MT
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park229.5 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup242.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup243.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins358.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup362.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECBetty Nugz3 dealsDeliveryPickup375.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I just discovered cannabis delivery and I LOVE IT! You don't have to deal with pretentious "budtenders", it's cheaper and as easy as ordering a pizza. Sell your storefronts Competition. The future is delivery! Betty Nugz (great Gen-X name btw) was efficient and quick even though I live 5 miles out of town on a crappy dirt road. Embrace the Future People!read full review
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