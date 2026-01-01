Dispensaries with military discounts in Fort Stockton, Texas
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- MED & RECGroth Industries2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins220.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- RECTop Crop - Sunland ParkPickup in under 30 mins226.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm MT
- MED & RECBest Life Productions3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins229.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm MT
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park229.5 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup241.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup242.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup243.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup271.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Casa De MotaPickup271.9 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- Natural HeightsPickup280.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup297.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
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